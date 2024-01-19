Newtown appoint former The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe

The 45-year-old has taken the reigns at Latham Park following the shock departure of long serving manager Chris Hughes.

He is best known for winning nine titles with the Saints as a player, before going on to win two Cymru Premier crowns and a Welsh Cup as manager of the club.

And now returns to management at the club where he began his career in senior football, making 98 appearances for the Robins in the late 1990s.

Announcing his appointment, a club statement read: "Scott's transition into management has been marked by the same dedication and excellence that characterised his playing career.

"His wealth of knowledge in football tactics and player development is an invaluable asset to our club.

"We are confident that Scott's leadership will usher in a dynamic and successful era for Newtown AFC.

"In collaboration with Callum McKenzie, Scott will focus on integrating our academy players into the first team, ensuring a seamless progression of young talents to the top level.

"This strategy is pivotal to our vision of nurturing home grown players and building a strong, sustainable future for our club.

"As we embark on this new chapter in our club's history, we are excited about the prospects and opportunities that Scott's appointment brings."

Following his playing career, Ruscoe worked as a coach with TNS and and took over as first team boss in 2017.

He has most recently spent time coaching in Port Vale's academy and is now preparing for a return to the dugout - with his first game as Newtown boss coming against his former side next month.

Ruscoe added: "Returning to Newtown is a fantastic opportunity and one that I am really looking forward to.

"It is a football club that operates in the right way, with great people behind the scenes and a strong group of players I am excited to starting working with."