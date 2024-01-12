Jordan Williams urges The New Saints to maintain march to glory

Saints, who remain unbeaten in the league this season with a record of 19 wins and two draws, moved 15 points clear as leaders with an 8-0 victory over Cardiff Metropolitan University last weekend. Newtown head to Oswestry as the division’s fourth-placed team as the Latham Park club prepare for their first game since the departure of long-serving manager Chris Hughes by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s match is the final one of the first phase of the league season for Saints before the JD Cymru Premier splits into the division’s top six and bottom six sides for the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Referring to the strong position in which Saints find themselves at the top of the table, forward Williams said: “Obviously, that’s where we want to be.

“We want to keep pulling away now though, make it as tough as we can for everyone else.”

Williams scored both goals for Saints as they booked their place in the Nathaniel MG Cup final with a 2-0 success at lower division Guilsfield in Tuesday’s semi-final clash.

Saints will now face Swansea City, who progressed from the last four a week earlier – in the final at Barry Town United’s Jenner Park on Saturday, January 20.

It’s the first time Saints have reached the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup – the Welsh League Cup – since the 2017/18 season.