TNS desperate to clip the Swansea's wings in cup final

TNS got the better of Guilsfield on Tuesday night to make the final thanks to a brace from Williams.

Guilsfield, managed by Nathan Leonard, had already dumped out Newtown and Bala Town on their way to setting up a clash with near-border neighbours TNS at Clos Mytton.

The question was whether they could do it against the professional outfit – and for large parts of Tuesday night’s clash in front of a 350-strong crowd, they matched the Saints. But Williams’ goals were enough to see TNS progress. He scored in the first half with an improvised backheel before doubling their lead after the break when a set-piece fell to him to smash home from close range.

Guilsfield had the opportunity to make it a nervous final few moments when they were awarded a penalty after Josh Daniels bundled over Jake Cook, but Iwan Matthews’ tame penalty was saved by Connor Roberts.

Speaking after the game, Williams felt it was a game they dominated and deserved to win, adding they have now got to go and beat Swansea now in the final.

“We were massively on top in the game,” he said. “The conditions and the pitch were not like we would like it but I still think we were massively on top and we deserved the win.

“If you want to win the competition you have got to be able to adapt. It comes down to being the team that wants to win – you have to adapt. We have got to go there and win it. That is what we want now. We have to win everything that we are in.”

Williams also spoke about the importance of defending well as they are aware of what their strengths are at the other end.

He said: “The message at half-time was to keep a clean sheet, and if we did that then we knew we would win the game.

“We want to try and get more goals, but we knew that if we kept a clean sheet then we would win. If we keep clean sheets will win games because we will always score at the other end.

“We work on set-pieces a lot. We just stick it in there, and if it drops to you then you stick it in the back of the net, it is quite simple really.

“I am happy with the win, I was a bit leggy towards the end but pleased.”