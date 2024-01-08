TNS hat-trick hero Brad Young enjoys a happy birthday as Saints hit eight

The comfortable victory enabled Saints to extend their advantage at the top of the JD Cymru Premier to 15 points.

The Park Hall side, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, have now won 19 and drawn the other two of their 21 league games this season.

Hat-trick man Young was joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Brobbel, who netted twice, with Adrian Cieslewicz, Declan McManus and Rory Holden also on target for the division’s runaway leaders.

Saturday’s match turned the way of the Saints in the 28th minute when Lewis Rees was sent off for a challenge in the penalty area on Leo Smith.

It also led to a penalty being awarded, with Brobbel making no mistake from the spot to break the deadlock.

Young doubled the home side’s lead in the 36th minute as he converted Holden’s inviting cross from the left.

There was still time for two more goals to arrive before the break, with Brobbel finding the net with an effort from just inside the penalty area before Young also grabbed his second of the afternoon with another composed finish.

The advantage was stretched to 5-0 early in the second half when substitute Cieslewicz’s cross from the right went in off the far post.

McManus, another substitute, was next to score as he headed home a Cieslewicz cross just past the hour.

Saints continued to make the most of their numerical advantage and Young, set up by McManus, completed his hat-trick.

Goal number eight arrived two minutes from time as Holden struck with a low effort from just outside the penalty area.

Saints are quickly back in action as they play their rearranged Nathaniel MG Cup semi-final at Guilsfield tomorrow night (7.45pm).