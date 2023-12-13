TNS streaming game worldwide

Fans around the world will be able to tune into Saints’ fixture against Penybont at Park Hall this Saturday.

Similar to Saints’ SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final with Arbroath, 247.TV will host the streaming. The broadcast will be a two-camera live stream and feature live commentary from TNS Radio, accompanied by replays and score graphics.

Due to broadcast restrictions only fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the fixture.

Saints chairman Mike Harris said: “We are always looking for ways to expand The New Saints global footprint and being able to stream our matches across the world is something we’re excited to launch.”