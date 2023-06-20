TNS sign former Walsall attacker Rory Holden

Rory Holden

The 25-year-old, who can play across several attacking positions and also in midfield, will join the Cymru Premier champions after his contract with Port Vale expires.

Holden had injury issues in his final season at Walsall, before re-uniting with Darrell Clarke at Port Vale.

Holden said: “I’m delighted to have signed for The New Saints FC. There’s a rich history of success here and I want to be involved in some of the club’s historic nights moving forward. We have some huge fixtures coming up in the UEFA Champions League and I want to do everything I can to help the club progress in Europe.

“There’s some incredible talent within this squad and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it. Craig and the lads have really helped me settle in since I arrived, so I’m really enjoying my start to life at the home of the Welsh champions.”

The Northern Irishman, who has made three appearances for his country's under-21s side, has more than 100 senior games under his belt and will add significant experience to the TNS squad.

Head coach Craig Harrison said: “We’re thrilled to bring someone of Rory’s exceptional talent to the club. He boasts excellent experience at a high level across the English Football League and there is no doubt this is a signing that adds additional quality to our squad.

“His versatility across the attacking line will be brilliant for us and this is exactly the kind of signing we wanted to make to bolster our options ahead of the new season.”

Chairman Mike Harris added: “It’s great to have Rory on board. To have a player of his quality and significant experience at a high level in our squad is only going to benefit us.