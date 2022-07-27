TNS’ Euro adventure is ended in home stalemate

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 15/07/2021.. The New Saints GC V Glentoran FC. TNS: Declan McManus V G: Dayle Coleing..

Saints drew 0-0 with the champions of Iceland at Park Hall in last night’s return leg of the second qualifying round tie.

But they exited the competition following last week’s 2-0 defeat in the Icelandic capital when two penalties gave Vikingur an advantage they held on to in Oswestry.

Both teams had chances, with Declan McManus having a well-struck shot well saved in the closing stages for Saints, but it was a night when no-one was able to find a way through. Saints started brightly as they looked for an early breakthrough to give them hope, with Danny Redmond sending a header just wide from Adrian Cieslewicz’s inviting cross from the right.

Vikingur started to create chances as the first half developed, with Kyle McLagan twice going close.

After heading a corner wide, McLagan then saw his overhead kick saved by home goalkeeper Connor Roberts. Julius Magnusson was next to go close for the visitors when he headed a corner over the crossbar. But Saints had an opportunity of their own just before the interval when McManus got up well to meet a cross from Ben Clark but was unable to keep his header down as it went over the crossbar.

Saints created another good chance early in the second half when Cieslewicz headed a cross from Ryan Brobbel narrowly over.

Brobbel then fired in a shot from just outside the penalty area that drifted off target as Saints continued to push for a way back into the tie.

Vikingur also carried a threat going forward and Nikolaj Hansen turned a close range effort just wide, but Saints defended well overall. Anthony Limbrick’s side never stopped pushing for a breakthrough and McManus, last season’s leading goalscorer, connected well with a shot from 12 yards which produced a good save from goalkeeper Ingvar Jonsson in the closing stages as the game remained goalless.