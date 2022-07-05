TNS targeting a big European result

Anthony Limbrick

The Saints contest the continent’s elite club competition for the first time since 2019 having convincingly reclaimed their Cymru Premier crown last season.

They welcome Northern Irish champions Linfield for what promises to be an intriguing first qualifying round, first leg tie at Park Hall (7pm).

Limbrick’s side last season contested the inaugural Europa Conference League. They progressed two rounds before a defeat on penalties to Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

“We’ve got our targets we’ve set in Europe and that’s to improve on last year,” said Australian head coach Limbrick, who begins a second full season in charge.

“We’ve got an opportunity to with starting in a higher qualification, so it’s a better pathway if we win and do well. But we’re not even concentrating on this second leg, it’s this first leg. We know this will be a very tough game and we’ll have to be right on it.”

Limbrick’s three summer signings – goalkeeper Dan Atherton, defender Josh Pask and former Shrewsbury winger Josh Daniels – are all in line for debuts.

The head coach feels a positive home result on the club’s artificial playing surface, ahead of the return leg in Windsor Park, is key.

He said: “We’ve proved we’re a good side, we’ve added good players to that this summer, we go in confident knowing we can beat teams at our place in particular.