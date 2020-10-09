The New Saints targeting another success

Scott Ruscoe

The Saints boast an impressive 100 per cent record of five league victories from as many games, with their latest success a 2-0 triumph over Newtown under the Park Hall lights on Tuesday night.

Dean Ebbe was on target twice early in the second half as Scott Ruscoe’s side – who have so far scored 21 league goals and kept five clean sheets – came out on top once again.

Saints are currently second in the table, a point behind leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads, with a game in hand.

Boss Scott Ruscoe is now preparing his side for tomorrow’s clash in South Wales against a Penybont team up to fourth place in the table following Tuesday night’s 4-0 victory at Haverfordwest County.

That was a third successive win for Penybont after also claiming maximum points against Cardiff Met University and Newtown in recent weeks.

“A very good side,” said Ruscoe, of tomorrow’s hosts. “Second season in the Welsh Premier, they’re finding their feet.

“They were very good last season, but this season they’ve added a few.