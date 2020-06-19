Scott Ruscoe is looking for perfect fit at The New Saints

TNS, runners-up in the 2019/20 Cymru Premier after the top flight was brought to a close due to Covid-19 after eight titles on the bounce, have made one new signing so far during the close season.

Ruscoe has added forward Louis Robles to his ranks after the 23-year-old enjoyed an prolific campaign with third-placed Bala Town.

The boss confirmed the Saints are active in the market as they look to improve but maintains any incomings must match the club's values on and off the pitch.

Ruscoe said: “We are also in discussions to improve and increase the squad, but we will only get players in who match our beliefs on the pitch, and are good people off it."

The Saints chief faced talks with around a dozen of his first-team squad this summer, who were all out of contract at the Oswestry-based Park Hall club.

“It has been important for us to re-sign the players who were out of contract and who have been excellent for us, having played a massive part in the success of our football club in recent years," the boss added.

"It’s also important to give the younger players who have come up through the academy and scholarship programme a chance to impress with a one-year contract.”

Long-serving attacker Aeron Edwards has departed Park Hall to join champions Connah's Quay. Dean Ebbe, Blaine Hudson, Jamie Mullan, Danny Redmond, Connor Roberts, Jon Routledge and Simon Spender have all agreed fresh terms.

Promising youngsters Ben Clark and Lewis Rees are examples of players to have progressed through the club's academy system.

Talented midfielder Clark, 19, enjoyed an impressive loan at league rivals Caernarfon Town and has been rewarded with a new deal, while Knighton-based Lees, 17, an attacker, has signed his first professional contract.