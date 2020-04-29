The New Saints hoping to prove they can reel in Quay

With six fixtures left in the JD Cymru Premier, Scott Ruscoe’s men trailed first place by four points to Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Top spot should never be taken for granted – with the job of rebuilding squads for continued success far from simple, especially as rivals continue to improve and make up ground – but you would forgive the Oswestry men for the alien feeling of being the chasers and not the chased.

Their quest for a ninth title in a row and a 10th in 11 years was set to make for one of the most thrilling climaxes the Welsh top flight has seen in recent years. While the Nomads lead the way, Bala Town are just three points behind the Saints in third.

There is an irony that one of the more entertaining seasons from a neutral’s perspective may either never finish or be concluded behind closed doors. One also has to feel for Flintshire outfit Connah’s Quay, just a few wins from a historic first title, and Bala, also enjoying an exceptional campaign.

Former No.2 Ruscoe, 42, who took over from the hugely successful Craig Harrison in 2017 and has two titles under his belt already, admits it has not been a perfect campaign.

The Shrewsbury-born boss said: “It’s been an up and down season for ourselves – we’ve lost more games than in many years I can remember.

“Although we’ve played some very good football at times and dominated, at other times we’ve let ourselves down. It’s been a very tight three or four-horse race at times.

“They (Connah’s Quay) have had an excellent season and done really well pushing us all the way. Last season they did and we ended up winning by 12 points.

“They’ve been a very dominant side this season, picking up 1-0 wins and draws and not losing too many games. It’s been one for the neutral.

“We’re four points behind with six games to go, we would like in an ideal world to continue our league to go on and win it.”

Ruscoe added: “A positive I would take from it if the league is resumed we have to play Connah’s Quay at home and will be looking to take three points.

“Then there’s five games to go. We still believe we can win six from six and win the league. If we do that and they only lose the one to us then we take our hats off and congratulate them for winning the league.”

Welsh leagues were suspended indefinitely last month due to the coronavirus and a statement this month upheld that suspension until at least Friday, May 15.

Ruscoe dished out fitness programmes to his players before lockdown commenced, but admits he did not expect the break to go on for so long.

Long-serving goalkeeper and captain Paul Harrison suffered flu-like symptoms last month and self-isolated before the rest of the squad stopped training.

The boss admitted the club are feeling the uncertainty. The Welsh league should have been concluded last weekend and TNS players would head into May enjoying a break of roughly a month before gearing up towards European qualification in July.

“It’s strange how we’re going to pick up from here,” he added. “We’re nearly entering May and that’s usually our off-season with three or four weeks off.

“But this year it’s about picking ourselves up and getting fit again. I don’t know how we’re going to react, whether there are guidelines to follow. We don’t know the outcome yet.

“We’re all keeping track of the news. It’s very much Groundhog Day.”

Ruscoe, who revealed The New Saints squad and staff were last week placed on furlough, said the club are in talks with the league secretary and European governing bodies about what happens next.

With just 12 sides making up the league table and only six games for most clubs – not including play-offs – to round off the regular season, the manager feels there is a chance for action to be completed.

“Really if you wanted to squeeze it into two to three weeks I think it could be done,” he continued. “Tuesday to Saturday games are not a problem. The concern for me would be getting the players up to speed to where they were five weeks ago so there’s no injuries.

“We’ll go with any decision, there’s nothing we can do if it’s taken out of our hands, if a decision is made on sporting merit like I’ve seen from Uefa recently we can’t do anything but go with them.

“With behind closed doors, don’t get me wrong we haven’t got the biggest fanbase, but who wants to play in front of nobody?”

In the meantime, Ruscoe – who is also home-schooling his two young children – is focusing on dealing with the issues of contracts and transfers as best possible.

“We’ve got a few out of contract and are looking to tie them down, again that all stems from how much money we’ve got and where we finish,” he said. “We have got transfer targets who we’ve been in discussion with. It’s as much planning as you can do.

“We’re sort of in the dark and are just hoping for a message saying there is two or three weeks to get back and I’m sure everybody will be excited and making sure we’re in the right place we want to be.”