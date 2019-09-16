The New Saints are seeking to reclaim top spot

They were replaced in pole position by Barry Town United after they won 1-0 at Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday. But Saints know if they secure a fourth successive league victory when they face Cardiff Metropolitan University (8pm), it would lift them back to the top.

Scott Ruscoe’s side have beaten Aberystwyth, Penybont and Newtown in recent weeks since losing their opening away game of the season at Bala.

“We’re not getting carried away, it’s still early,” said Ruscoe. “We need to get a good run of games in. We need to get our momentum, we need to get our free-flowing football, our togetherness, and really start to put a stamp on it.”

Saints were beaten 4-1 in the league at Cardiff Met University last September – a quarter of the goals they conceded in their entire league campaign on the way to being crowned champions for an eighth successive season.

Ruscoe added: “It’s always a tricky place to go there. You look at the recent records. I think we’ve won a couple, but we’ve drawn, we’ve lost there.

“They’re good at home, they’re strong, they’re well organised, they’re a decent outfit.

“They’ve changed their formation a little bit this season I’ve seen, but we’ll see how they’re going to line up against us.

“But last year, very, very disappointing and we’re looking to obviously get an improved performance and a result on Monday evening.”

Cardiff Met University - currently fourth in the table, a point behind Saints - are unbeaten in their opening five leagues of the season, winning three and drawing two.