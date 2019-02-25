The New Saints aim to go top at Caernarfon

After missing out in a 2-2 draw with Barry Town United last time out, the Saints will be chomping at the bit to put matters right this time after results went in their favour over the weekend.

They remain second in the table and two points adrift of leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads who finished 1-1 at third placed Barry Town United on Saturday evening.

A win tonight would see TNS reclaim pole position having been denied by a 97th minute free-kick from Jonathan Hood in their draw against Barry nine days ago. That result ended their six match winning run in the league, but they nevetherless remain unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions.

“To concede with the last kick of the game was hard to take,” said manager Scott Ruscoe. “It was a great free-kick, but it really hurts as it cost us two points.

“Decisions did not go for us with the penalty and sending off, and also with the free kick so late on. It was a disappointing result, but we can take positives from the performance.

“No-one would say that Barry deserved a draw, but it’s gone now and we have to focus and prepare for the Caernarfon game.”

Points promise to be hard-earned at Caernarfon who have been a revelation since their promotion to the top flight this season.

The Saints were 3-0 winners at The Oval at the end of August but lost 1-0 at home to the Cofis in November with Nathan Craig’s late penalty settling the issue.

“It will be a difficult game there, but we’re in a far better place now, and there’s a big incentive tonight as we can go top,” added Ruscoe who is forced into one change with midfielder Tom Holland suspended after his dismissal for two yellow cards against Barry.

Caernarfon, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats to dent their progress, including last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Newtown.

n Tonight’s game is being screened live on Sgorio’s Facebook page, with a 7.45pm kick off.