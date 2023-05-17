Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town update: Ollie Westbury on Micky Moore, contracts and Steve Cotterill

By Jonny Drury

Ollie Westbury sits down with Jonny Drury to discuss the latest from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Jonny Drury & Ollie Westbury - WATCH
Ollie brings the latest on Micky Moore, who is set to be appointed as the director of football.

He also discusses what the news will mean for players out of contract and they discuss the latest on Steve Cotterill's future.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

