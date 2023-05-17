Shrewsbury Town update: Ollie Westbury on Micky Moore, contracts and Steve Cotterill

Ollie brings the latest on Micky Moore, who is set to be appointed as the director of football.
He also discusses what the news will mean for players out of contract and they discuss the latest on Steve Cotterill's future.
Ollie Westbury sits down with Jonny Drury to discuss the latest from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Ollie brings the latest on Micky Moore, who is set to be appointed as the director of football.
He also discusses what the news will mean for players out of contract and they discuss the latest on Steve Cotterill's future.