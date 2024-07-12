Why Shrewsbury squad situation could give youngsters bigger chance to shine
Ollie Westbury and Jonny Drury discuss Salop's pre-season opener against Brackley Town on Saturday.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Salop open their pre-season campaign against the non-league side - with a handful of new signings set to be on show.
But they are still in need of a number of new additions. Ollie and Jonny discuss the positives of the current squad numbers - and whether it will offer youngsters more of a chance to shine.