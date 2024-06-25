Ollie Westbury on Shrewsbury squad number and why there is no need to panic
Ollie Westbury sat down with Jonny Drury to discuss some of the latest topics surrounding Shrewsbury Town.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Salop head back to pre-season later this week and the numbers available to Paul Hurst are limited.
After players were released and others turned down new deals, Salop have just 11 senior players on the books and no senior goalkeeper.
Ollie and Jonny discussion the current situation and why there is no need for fans to panic.