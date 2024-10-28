Shrewsbury player ratings vs Barnsley as majority receive 5's

Toby Savin

Helpless for the goals, but otherwise kept Town in it with some fine saves – especially during the second half. Without him it would have been more.

Dependable 6

Alex Gilliead

Got forward, combining with Bloxham at times, but left areas exposed where Barnsley enjoyed success working the ball into the box. A disappointing day for the defence.

Exposed 5

Morgan Feeney

At fault for the second goal on a tough afternoon for the captain. It was too easy for Watters, who shrugged off the defender before cutting inside and netting.

Beaten 5

Toto Nsiala

Received the only booking of the match to cap off a difficult and dire afternoon for Shrewsbury’s defence, who were busy, but could not withstand Barnsley’s quality.