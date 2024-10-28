Shrewsbury player ratings vs Barnsley as majority receive 5's
Luke Powell gives his Shrewsbury player ratings.
Toby Savin
Helpless for the goals, but otherwise kept Town in it with some fine saves – especially during the second half. Without him it would have been more.
Dependable 6
Alex Gilliead
Got forward, combining with Bloxham at times, but left areas exposed where Barnsley enjoyed success working the ball into the box. A disappointing day for the defence.
Exposed 5
Morgan Feeney
At fault for the second goal on a tough afternoon for the captain. It was too easy for Watters, who shrugged off the defender before cutting inside and netting.
Beaten 5
Toto Nsiala
Received the only booking of the match to cap off a difficult and dire afternoon for Shrewsbury’s defence, who were busy, but could not withstand Barnsley’s quality.