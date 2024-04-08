Analysis: Luck deserts Shrewsbury as they run into a spot of bother

The picture could have looked so different on Saturday, but unfortunately in those key moments, Shrewsbury Town either ran out of luck or were unable to capitalise with the game ending with a 3-1 defeat.

The most obvious one is the decision made by referee Charles Breakspear to award Pompey a penalty when the scores were level at 1-1 just before the break.

As a coach, supporter or player, the one thing you do not want to do is concede right before the interval – it changes the whole feel about a game.

But that is exactly what Shrewsbury did here, but there was very little they could do about it.

Carl Winchester was the man penalised for allegedly fouling Kusini Yengi in the box – but replays suggested there was no contact between the players, and it looked a harsh decision.

Yengi threw himself to the ground dramatically and at first glance, it looked like a stonewall penalty. And actually, it was not until several replays later, which were sped up and slowed down, that multiple journalists and media outlets could decide in the press box that there appeared to be no contact.

So what chance has a referee got when he gets one chance to look at it in real time?