Portsmouth 3 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

It was Pompey's 15th League One game without losing, but it was a clash where Paul Hurst's Salop produced a spirited display on the South Coast but ultimately came unstuck.

When you got to a place like Fratton Park against the division's best side you must start well - and it is safe to say Shrewsbury did the opposite as they were behind inside two minutes.

Connor Shaughnessy's dangerous cross from the left was put into the danger area, and Chey Dunkley turned it beyond Marko Marosi and into his net.

The first half an hour felt a bit like an exhibition match with neither side doing anything of note, but out of the blue Town were level.

It was a superb team goal as Dan Udoh crossed the ball, and Taylor Perry played it back to Jordan Shipley, who calmly slotted it into the corner on his return from suspension.

It looked as if Salop would go in at the break level, but then came the game's controversial moment as Charles Breakspear awarded the hosts a penalty.

Carl Winchester was the man who allegedly fouled Kusini Yengi, but replays suggested there was no contact between the two players, and it looked a harsh decision.

Colby Bishop had scored 18 times before a ball was kicked on the South Coast, and he made that 19 when he sent Marko Marosi the wrong way as Pompey regained the lead.

Pompey are close to securing promotion after a hugely successful season having not lost since January 13 in League One.

They were well tested by Town who had two great chances to draw level, firstly Tom Flanagan headed wide from eight yards out.

But the best opportunity fell to Dan Udoh, he capitalised on a short back pass from Marlon Pack and as he raced through he was denied by Will Norris.

The home fans were restless inside Fratton Park as they watched their side struggle to create anything of note against a stubborn Shrewsbury team.

But Town were made to pay for not taking their opportunities when Bishop got his second of the afternoon.

Former Town loanee Christian Saydee, who came on as a second-half substitute, was the provider as he lifted the ball over the top for the striker to convert beyond Marosi.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Flanagan, Benning, Winchester, Perry (Idowu 88), Bennett, Bayliss (Bloxham 76), Shipley (O'Brien 76), Udoh (Bowman 88).

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Hinchy, Bowman, Idowu, O'Brien, Bloxham.

Portsmouth: Norris, Swanson (Evans 82), Olgivie, Pack, Bishop, Shaughnessy, Yengi (Saydee 61), Raggett, Moxon (Rafferty 82), Kamara (Whyte 61), Lane (Sparkes 90).

Subs: Macey, Whyte, Saydee, Rafferty, Sparkes, Peart-Harris, Evans.