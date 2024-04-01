Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Coming from behind to salvage a draw was a big moment for Salop on Friday. They were right up against it playing an Oxford side who hope to finish in the top six this season.

But events elsewhere did not go Town’s way, and the importance of today’s trip to Bristol Rovers increases once more.

In an ideal world Salop will want to be well out of the relegation dogfight before the final few games of the season – but to do that they need at least five points.

Rovers away, a side coming off the back of a defeat at Port Vale, is a game Paul Hurst’s side can win with some tough trips to Pompey and Bolton coming up.