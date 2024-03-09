Shrewsbury Town snap up former West Brom winger

The 23-year-old made seven first-team appearances for Baggies where he came through the youth academy, and was on loan at Bradford during the first part of this season.

The winger, who can play on the left or right, has been training with Town in recent weeks after he was released from his contract at West Brom at the start of last month.

Tulloch could make his Salop debut at Port Vale today against former boss Darren Moore - who also took him on loan at Doncaster

Paul Hurst, Town head coach, said: “Rayhaan has been training with us for the past couple of weeks and has shown a good attitude and a good work ethic.

“He’s earned an opportunity until the end of the season.

“Looking at the squad, if we were to get injuries at the top end of the pitch then it would leave us a little bit light, so I think this works for all parties.

“Rayhaan is versatile, he can play either side or down the middle. It probably would be with a strike partner if it was down the middle.

“He gives us options, and I don’t think we’ve got vast options up there.

“The biggest thing is it’s an opportunity – Rayhaan has now got to grab that and force his way in to get some minutes and help us in these last 10 games of the season.”