Key goalkeeper hoping for good news

Marosi missed defeats against Lincoln and Blackpool last week with a nerve issue, with boss Paul Hurst saying he was not in consideration for the game against the Tangerines due to his injury.

But the Town keeper has been involved in training again, and although there are still things he needs to do to prove his fitness, Hurst revealed he is ‘hopeful’.

“Fingers crossed, better,” the head coach said on Marosi.

“He was not earlier in the week, but he was back out on the grass.

“We still need to do some checks, that is not me trying to play any games, goalkeeping isn’t simply making saves.