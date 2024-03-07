Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst on Marko Marosi and looking after their own business

Marosi missed defeats against Lincoln and Blackpool last week with a nerve issue, and boss Paul Hurst said he was not in consideration for the game against the Tangerines due to his injury.

But the Town keeper has been involved in training again, and although there are still things he needs to do to prove his fitness, Hurst revealed he is 'hopeful'.

"Fingers crossed, better," the head coach said on Marosi.

"He was not earlier in the week, but he was back out on the grass.

"We still need to do some checks, that is not me trying to play any games, goalkeeping isn't simply making saves.

"So kicking we need to just check on, certainly the longer stuff, but he was out there and seemed fine, and he made some good saves so we are certainly hopeful he could be available."

Hurst also revealed Tom Flanagan, who has been missing since November due to a knee injury, has come through training this week OK and will be in contention.

Town's position in the League One table is quite vulnerable, and Hurst has confessed he does look at the table, suggesting any manager who says they don't at this stage of the season is not telling the truth.

"Yes, and I do look at the table quite a lot," he added.

"In the past, even when I was a player trying to work out points.

"It is stupid, but I did it, and I will keep looking at the table.

"But what I would say to add to that is, we know that if we do our jobs and can get the points we feel we can then we will be fine irrespective of the table or what it looks like – we will finish above that line.

"Anyone who says they do not look at this stage of the season I think is lying.

"I am sure some head coaches and managers out there will be saying that, and the table can look very different after every set of games that arise.

"Nothing will be decided on Saturday good or bad result for us, but it might change the picture and with 30 points to play for we have got to start picking some of those up."