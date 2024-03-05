Dave Edwards: Next three games could define Shrewsbury Town’s campaign

Vale are six points behind Shrewsbury with two games in hand.

That will be a huge result if Town can get something there with Exeter on the horizon shortly after.

Carlisle look dead and buried at the bottom of the league for the home game the following Saturday – so they are all-important games.

There is a real emphasis on how they approach this game against Port Vale. I will be fascinated to see what Paul Hurst does as I do believe the pressure is on the opposition.

They need to win games of football and you would much rather be in Town’s position than you would theirs.

As a manager, how do you set up your team? Are you going to set up not to lose or to frustrate knowing that a point is not a bad result because it keeps them where they are and it keeps that gap?