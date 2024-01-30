Micky Moore makes Shrewsbury Town budget assurances

In the middle of September Moore, Salop’s director of football, spoke to Shropshire Star revealing the money spent in the 2022/23 season was the highest in the club’s 137-year history.

At the end of November, Town chief executive Liam Dooley revealed the club’s financial position was such a precarious one, that it had become necessary for the chairman to financially support the club.

And more recently, in a supporters parliament meeting, he confirmed Duncan Montgomery is also putting money into the club.

So the Shropshire Star asked Moore, if the budget is sustainable this year, how come two members of the board are helping with running costs?

“The budget is sustainable,” he said. “It is well documented that over the last 12 months, there has been a massive overspend within the football club. In the next couple of months, the accounts will be out there for everyone to see the budget is still sustainable.

“The business side of the football club, with the overspend, is why the chairman and Duncan [Montgomery] have had to fill that gap, but the actual budget in the summer is and continually is still sustainable.”

He added: “Last year there was a massive overspend. The overspend was not sustainable. Right here, right now. We have a sustainable model and one that is going to hopefully keep us in League One this year.”