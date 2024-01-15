Analysis: Frustration mounting after Shrewsbury serve up a shocker

Town’s latest defeat was a truly awful game of football for the spectator, which both sides contributed towards.

The fixture looked as if it was destined to be a goalless draw, which in truth was all the spectacle deserved, but a defensive lapse from Town in the 85th minute allowed Jamie Reid to steal the points for Steve Evans’s men.

The loss led to Town fans showing their frustration at full-time with boos and chants aimed at the head coach Matt Taylor.

The pressure is most definitely starting to mount on him and his team as they simply need results.

The facts of the matter are pretty bleak and make fairly distressing reading for the Town fans.

The loss was their sixth in the last seven games across all competitions and the goal stats are truly woeful with the team having scored 17 goals in their 27 League One games – they have only scored in 12 of those games.

The main issue has been there for all to see for some time now and yet, unfortunately, no improvements have been made at this stage.

For months Taylor has admitted the goals scored and more importantly, the number of chances created have not been good enough but sadly after firing another blank Shrews find themselves in an all too familiar position.

Calls for new strikers have been made by Taylor in the last few weeks and Shrews are understood to be interested in Nathan Fraser from Wolves and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace.

It felt as if progress had been made in the games against Fleetwood and Wrexham with Town creating so many opportunities.