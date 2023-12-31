Shrewsbury v Fleetwood - Who's out and who's a doubt

Carl Winchester 50 % chance

The midfielder tweaked a calf in the warm-up of Town's game with Burton Albion and it is touch and go if he will be ready for the New Year's Day clash with Fleetwood.

Jason Sraha 50 % chance

The defender has been out with an ankle setback but head coach Taylor said last week he was back on the grass. He must be close to regaining his fitness and joining in with the squad.

Dan Udoh 0 % chance