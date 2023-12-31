Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury v Fleetwood - Who's out and who's a doubt

Ollie Westbury gives the latest Shrewsbury injury news.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Carl Winchester and Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Curtis Thompson of Cheltenham Town (AMA)

Carl Winchester 50 % chance

The midfielder tweaked a calf in the warm-up of Town's game with Burton Albion and it is touch and go if he will be ready for the New Year's Day clash with Fleetwood.

Jason Sraha 50 % chance

The defender has been out with an ankle setback but head coach Taylor said last week he was back on the grass. He must be close to regaining his fitness and joining in with the squad.

Dan Udoh 0 % chance

Similar stories
Most popular