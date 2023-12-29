Shrewsbury Town suffer Dan Udoh injury blow

Udoh, who missed almost the entirety of last campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) problem, hurt his knee during the 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.

Initially, Taylor was unsure how long the forward was going to be out for, but speaking ahead of Town’s League One clash with Burton Albion he confirmed the news.

“Daniel has sustained a knee injury and is going to be out for a period of six weeks unfortunately,” the head coach said.

“It gets worse for the group at the moment, we only have two fit centre forwards.

“We have been here before at the beginning of the season – we are not going to use it as an excuse.

“What we are going to do is make sure that first and foremost that both of those stay fit because we cannot afford any more injuries.

“Again it was an injury that came through contact and we cannot do anything about that. It is in the heat of battle and it was while he was taking a shot against Cheltenham.

“It could have been a lot worse but obviously really disappointed for Daniel because he has been a big part of what we have been doing this season.”

The Shropshire Star exclusively reported earlier this week that Elliot Thorpe was set to return to his parent club Luton Town, which was something the boss also confirmed on Friday night.