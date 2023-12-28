Ollie Westbury comment: Shrewsbury Town must land a telling blow after Boxing Day KO

Losing at Cheltenham was perhaps the lowest point of their season, but with the festive period upon them, they will have to put that right at Burton on Friday.

The defeat at Blackpool a month ago was fairly demoralising, but at least in that instance you could argue they are a good side – with some very talented players, that on their day, can put you to the sword.

The same cannot be said for Cheltenham, and although they have improved since Darrell Clarke has taken over, they were bottom of the League One table at Christmas.

So a 2-0 defeat, where the Robins were comfortable and deserved winners, was absolutely not what Matt Taylor and his team needed.

The loss was Town’s third in succession after losing to Portsmouth and Peterborough, both good sides, but the Cheltenham defeat was by far the worst.

For quite some time Town have surrendered possession of the ball.