Burton v Shrewsbury - Who's out and who's a doubt?

Salop have had a very challenging couple of weeks on the results front and also with their availability.

The squad is decimated. There is no other adjective that can describe it but Matt Taylor needs to put a team together to try and get a result come Friday night at Burton.

But how will his squad look? And who will he have to choose from?

Taylor Perry 80 %

The midfielder picked up a cut on his shin against Cheltenham and had to come off. It sounds similar to what Elliott Bennett had recently and he patched himself and played on. I would expect Perry to do the same given how short Town are.

Dan Udoh 50 %

The striker picked up a knee injury in the second half of the Boxing Day clash. Although he tried to play on, he was unable to shake off his knee problem, and with it being such a tight turn he might not be fit.