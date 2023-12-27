Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings v Cheltenham: fours and fives for below par Town
Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town.
Marko Marosi 6
A faultless display from the Town keeper. Little he could do with any of the goals.
Chey Dunkley 5
Was seen apologising to the fans at the end of the game as he was clearly disappointed with what his side produced in Gloucestershire.
Aaron Pierre 5
The centre-back, who was a doubt before the game with a hamstring injury, but he like many others was under par.
Joe Anderson 4
He has been OK since he returned to the starting XI but Anderson was guilty of giving away the free-kick - which led to the opening goal - with a reckless challenge which saw him pick up a yellow card.
Jordan Shipley 5
Has so often provided an outlet going forward for Town but attacks are few and far between at the moment.
Elliott Bennett 4
He lost his man George Lloyd as he headed in for the first goal. It was always going to be a game with small margins and Town needed to make it harder for the Robins to take the lead.
Carl Winchester 5
Another player who appeared to be apologising to the fans after the performance - he kept going until the end.
Nohan Kenneh 5
One of the players who came out of the two home defeats with some credit, but he was not as good as he had been at Cheltenham.
Taylor Perry 5
Went off midway through the second half with a gash in his shin. Overall a frustrating day for Perry.
Ryan Bowman 4
Has come back into the team more consistently since his hat-trick but he has been unable to have the impact he had at Notts County since then.
Dan Udoh 5
Another player who went off with what looked like a painful injury. Did not have the desired impact in Gloucester but will hope to make that up at Burton.