Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury player ratings v Cheltenham: fours and fives for below par Town

Marko Marosi 6

A faultless display from the Town keeper. Little he could do with any of the goals.

Chey Dunkley 5

Was seen apologising to the fans at the end of the game as he was clearly disappointed with what his side produced in Gloucestershire.

Aaron Pierre 5

The centre-back, who was a doubt before the game with a hamstring injury, but he like many others was under par.

Joe Anderson 4

He has been OK since he returned to the starting XI but Anderson was guilty of giving away the free-kick - which led to the opening goal - with a reckless challenge which saw him pick up a yellow card.

Jordan Shipley 5

Has so often provided an outlet going forward for Town but attacks are few and far between at the moment.

Elliott Bennett 4

He lost his man George Lloyd as he headed in for the first goal. It was always going to be a game with small margins and Town needed to make it harder for the Robins to take the lead.

Carl Winchester 5

Another player who appeared to be apologising to the fans after the performance - he kept going until the end.

Nohan Kenneh 5

One of the players who came out of the two home defeats with some credit, but he was not as good as he had been at Cheltenham.

Taylor Perry 5

Went off midway through the second half with a gash in his shin. Overall a frustrating day for Perry.

Ryan Bowman 4

Has come back into the team more consistently since his hat-trick but he has been unable to have the impact he had at Notts County since then.

Dan Udoh 5

Another player who went off with what looked like a painful injury. Did not have the desired impact in Gloucester but will hope to make that up at Burton.