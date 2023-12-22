Matt Taylor warning to Shrewsbury new recruits

The winter window opens on Monday week for Premier League, Football League and clubs overseas to buy, sell and loan players – and Town are expected to be active.

They have already seen a first addition, the capture of attacking midfielder Roland Iwodu from Waterford in Ireland, and head coach Taylor is hopeful the club can add more.

Taylor also labelled the January window as an “important” period for the club as they try to remain around the middle of the pack in League One despite a decimated squad.

Taylor said: “We know the areas of the pitch we want to strengthen, yes.

“There are lots of conversations, lots of meetings and phone calls, invariably if you want good players (then) other people want them as well, that’s what happens.

“We are hopeful we’ll get some players in the building – but not just any players, they have to make us better.

“They have to come in and affect our first team straight away. Because otherwise you end up with players that aren’t ready and we can’t have that in January.

“This is such an important window for us as a football club to get right. The players we sign and the positions in which we strengthen need to give us the boost for the final four-and-a-half months of the season.”

Town face the second of testing back-to-back League One contests tomorrow with second-placed Peterborough at Croud Meadow, on the back of leaders Portsmouth’s trip last weekend.

Elliott Bennett may return after a niggling injury last weekend but none of Town’s several other absentees are set to return until at least closer to the new year or more likely afterwards.

Taylor said Town have to use a unique approach to appeal to players next month.

“We know we’ll get players back in January – in terms of off the treatment table – so we know as a club the areas we need,” he added.

“Micky (Moore) and I and Tom have had those conversations. We’re working really hard but good players are wanted by up to five clubs, we have to stand out and be different.

“We understand where we are in terms of the league. We’re not the biggest club in the league, we know that, but I think we’re a really attractive proposal for players to give them a platform to go and perform.

“We’re a really well-run and structured club. Will we get every target we want? I don’t know, but I know our targets know we want them. Unfortunately in a lot of these situations it does become a waiting game.”