Shrewsbury Town's Tunmise Sobowale 'getting there' as he adapts to League One life

The 24-year-old signed for Salop in the summer from League of Ireland club Waterford on a one-year deal with an option of a further year in the club's favour.

During his short stay in Shropshire so far he has made 12 League One appearances with 11 of those coming from the bench.

He has made an impact at times but has not been able, as of yet, to force his way into the Shrews starting XI on a regular basis.

And he has said adjusting to League One football has not been easy but he does feel he is getting there.

"It is a change from playing in Ireland to coming over here and playing over here, " he said.

"That is the biggest difficulty I would say.

"It is just learning in a completely different league, with completely different players in it.

"But I feel like I am taking on the information well, and I am learning as I go and hopefully I can prove and show it on the pitch when I get my chance to play."

When he has played for Town he has played as a wing-back, but Sobowale revealed he was a central midfielder initially.

But he moved to the right side of defence first playing as a fullback before playing in a more advanced role.

He said: "I started off playing a central midfielder and then I moved into a right back position.

"I was good going forward so I moved into a right wing-back position.

"I am learning the position as I go right now, but I have played there in the past and I am enjoying it.

"You have to be up and down which I don't mind I am quite athletic by trade it is just when you have to learn in a completely different country where there is different football."

And that position is one that Matt Taylor used to play in.

He said: "The coaches have been great with me to be fair. They have played in my position.

"The gaffer has played in my position too so he gives me loads of tips and encouragement as if what to do."