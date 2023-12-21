Shrewsbury Town go goal crazy in the cup

Shrewsbury thrashed Market Drayton Tigers 13-0 at home, while Shifnal defeated Allscott Heath by the same scoreline in the Tom Farmer Challenge Cup.

Sophie Eastwood’s four goals set Shrewsbury on their way to the big victory, while Zoe Child, Zoe Griffiths and Paris Schofield all bagged braces.

Kimberley Bebbington, Lucy Brown and Grace Layton also found the net as Derry Creighton’s side completed a convincing victory.

The Shrewsbury boss said: “It’s a competition that we want to be real contenders in so it’s good to get the job done and put ourselves in the semis.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to put a trophy behind the cabinet and today’s professional performance was great to see.”

Shifnal also had a successful weekend and ensured their place in the semi-finals with an equally convincing win.

Jenna Boddison and Alana Brathwaite both scored hat-tricks for the hosts while Amelie Dennis (two), Sian Bonner, Rebecca-Lee Bown, Nicola Mason, Katie Mitchell and Leila Hopkins also found the net.

AFC Telford United are also in the semi-finals after a 6-0 win over Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Abby White and Megan Jones scored two each with Jamie Duggan and Libby White also scoring to complete the comfortable win.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Albrighton drew 3-3 with Newcastle Town Reserves to pick up their first point in over a month.

Elina Rea, Taylor Wright and Rachel Hazle were the goalscorers for the hosts, but the defensive frailties that have haunted them this season once again cost them a much needed three points.

In the Shropshire Super League, Worthen Juniors ended the year on a high with a 3-1 win at home to Allscott Heath Development.

Ella Garbett and Mollie Lenc’s goals helped the hosts race into a two-goal lead before Shelby Davies hit back for the visitors, who had not lost in the league before the game.

Garbett added a second after 76 minutes to seal the win and move her side level on points with top-of-the-league AFC Telford United Reserves.

And in the Adran Premier, fourth-placed The New Saints battled to a 4-1 home win over Cardiff Met that took them five points clear of fifth-placed Aberystwyth Town.

The Archers took the lead after just four minutes when Tiggy Webb headed in from a corner, but TNS were level three minutes later thanks to top-scorer Caitlin Chapman.

Greg Draper’s side took the lead for the first time in the 76th minute when Lia Lewis fired into the top corner before Helen Evans and Emily Ridge added their names to the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes.