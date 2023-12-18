One player is really impressing Shrewsbury team-mates

In the earlier part of his Town career, Feeney played regularly on the right side of Shrews’ back three until he picked up a hamstring which ruled him out for a sustained period of time.

Feeney joined Town in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Carlisle, coming in as a replacement for Pennington who joined Blackpool at the end of his time with Shrewsbury.

And Tom Flanagan says, with them both coming through the ranks at Everton and being right-sided defenders, it is easy to make comparisons.

He said: “We joke in the dressing room that Morgan is basically Matthew Pennington 2.0 because Everton have just produced a carbon copy of two players and he is doing really well. We know what we are going to get from him, we know we will get 100 per cent from Morgan and really nothing less.

“I think for the manager when he is sat in his office deciding on the team if he knows he can a solid performance out of someone almost guaranteed I think that gets him where he needs to be.

“As for how he is around the training ground, he is a really good lad.

“He does his work and when he is not working he is fairly laid back.”

Feeney played at right wing-back on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth, but has been impressive during his short stint in Shropshire so far.

Meanwhile, Flanagan gave an update on his own fitness. The defender picked up a nasty-looking knee injury in the seventh minute of Town’s 2-1 win over Port Vale a couple of weekends ago.

The former Sunderland man hobbled off during the game and the club feared the worst. But the injury turned out to be nowhere near as bad as first thought with Flanagan rupturing his medial collateral ligament – the ligament on the inside of the knee.

He said: “I have been to see two people and had two sets of great news. I will play again this season which certainly was not going to be the case. I have been given a new lease of life, and it is already helping, I am only two weeks in and I have quite a while yet, but it is already helping me.

“I ruptured my MCL. The ligament on the inside of my knee. Which is not great at all. The difference between that and an ACL is probably nine months of work so it is brilliant news, to be honest.”

And Matt Taylor provided an update on the fitness of Tom Bayliss, who has been out since the defeat Blackpool with ankle ligament damage.“He is just being reintroduced to running and reintroduced to the ball,” Taylor said. “He is slightly ahead of schedule but you will not be seeing him this side of Christmas.”