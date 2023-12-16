Matt Taylor has no complaints in heavy defeat

Salop came into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run which had seen them beat Port Vale, Notts County and Wycombe while also getting a point at Exeter.

But that ended at the Croud Meadow as in-form Pompey scored once before the interval and twice after it to register a comfortable victory.

"We got beaten by a better team today you hold your hands up," the Town head coach said.

"I just felt for our group, we did not play to our usual standards with and without the ball the ball.

"Listen I cannot criticise this group of players, they are giving me everything. You still look at the numbers in terms of players that we have injured I cannot say anything other than being positive about my team.

"Every week they turn up, and every week they give everything they have got. Are we going to have off days?

"Are we going to have performances where we do not get the level of consistency we want? Yes, we will do, but so will every other team in this league.

"Let's not get away from the fact that we have been on a really good run up to this point and now we can start another one."

Abu Kamara was one of the best players on the pitch, and he put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time converting from a long throw to the back post.

The visitors continued to look after the ball well and they added a second just past the hour mark when Marlon Pack turned home from close range.

And with six minutes of normal time remaining Kamara added a third after being slipped in by former Salop striker Christian Saydee.

"We always knew today would be a tough game," Taylor added. "I thought they controlled the game really well in the middle of the midfield.

"First half, I felt the timing of the goal was really disappointing, I am always going to question officials, but whether or not the throw should have been taken is pretty much irrelevant, but look we did not defend it well enough.

"If we get in at half-time and it is 0-0, and they have one chance in the half as opposed to us.

"The timing of the goal was really good for them, and it knocked the wind out of us a little bit.

"Having said that second half we still have moments, but we did not take them.

"Let's be honest about it, you see the level of the players they can bring off the bench and we turn around and with the injuries we have at the moment.

"My clear message is I do not think these types of games will be the ones that define our season.

"I will say that, but I am really disappointed that we have lost the game 3-0."

Heading into the game Town were without eight senior first-team players and that number changed to nine when Elliott Bennett was ruled out after tweaking his hip on Thursday.

Bennett might have a chance of being fit for the game and Posh next weekend, but Taylor says he does not expect anyone else to be ready.

He said: "I do not expect anyone else to be back fit, if they are wonderful.

"It might change, we might talk later in the week, but at the moment I do not see anyone imminently coming back into the group."