Shrewsbury v Portsmouth: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

It doesn't look like Matt Taylor is going to have many options to re-introduce to his team for the clash, so what XI will he go with?

You would have thought it would be an unchanged team for Town, something we have not seen too many times this year for one reason or another.

3-4-1-2

Marko Marosi

A couple of brilliant saves in the second half last week ensured Town came away from Adams Park with the points.

Aaron Pierre

On the back of signing a contract that will see him stay with the club until the end of the season, he will be in the team once more.

Chey Dunkley

Made a stupid amount of clearances and blocks last weekend, he is in good form at the moment.

Joe Anderson

He has been very impressive since his return to the side and he will need to be at his best to keep out free-scoring Pompey.

Jordan Shipley

Such an outlet at left wing-back with what Town have available to them he is a good option there.

Elliot Bennett

Right wing-back definitely looks like the best position for Bennett.

Nohan Kenneh

There have been some good recent performances from Kenneh in succession - with Town not being blessed with midfield depth - you would expect him to start his fifth successive match.

Carl Winchester

Only outfield player to start all 21 League One games this season so far, he will play.

Taylor Perry

Back in the side last weekend and he scored the winning goal - he will want to get his first Town goal in front of his home crowd.

Ryan Bowman

Part of the team that was so good last weekend, it would be harsh to make many changes.

Dan Udoh

The club's top scorer this season across all competitions, you would expect him to play if he is fit.

Subs: Burgoyne, Benning, Sobowale, Feeney, Loughran, Mata, Whitney.