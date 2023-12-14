Shrews push Derby in a friendly defeat

Zoe Child scored twice for Salop who led 2-1 at half-time, only for Derby to hit back after the break and take the lead with less than 10 minutes to go.

Derry Creighton’s side have not played a West Midlands League Premier Division game in over a month and will have to wait until 2024 for their next – a home tie against Shifnal Town, who lost 3-0 to Lye Town at the weekend.

In Division One North, AFC Telford United’s home game with Darlaston Town was postponed due to their opponents being unable to raise a team for the fixture.

The New Saints reached the semi-finals of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup for the first time after defeating Aberystwyth Town 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Ella Hartley and Georgia Griffiths scored TNS’s two goals before goalkeeper Mackenzie Haydn-Jones was the hero in the shootout.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Francesca Scott continued her goal scoring form with a brace in Whitchurch Alport’s 4-0 win at Staffordshire Victoria.

Bethany Cooke’s goal made it 3-0 to the visitors at half-time before Rosa-Anna Cooper completed the rout with 15 minutes to go in the second half.

Elsewhere, Allscott Heath’s trip to Eccleshall was postponed while Albrighton were without a fixture.

And in the Shropshire Super League, Shrewsbury Up & Comers won 3-1 at home to Broseley.

Kelly Williams gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at half-time before goals from Charlotte Jones and substitute Georgia McKay extended the lead beyond doubt as they racked up their fifth consecutive league win.

Harriet Harvey netted for the visitors, but it was not enough as Broseley failed to build on their impressive 6-0 win against Shrewsbury Juniors last time out.