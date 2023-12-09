Wycombe 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Taylor Perry's strike in the 41st minute guided Town to a hard-earned much-needed away league victory at Adams Park.

Perry, who was a doubt for the game, fired in from distance in a quiet first half to register his third goal of the season.

Town defended brilliantly after the break with Marko Marosi making several key stops from Kieran Sadlier and Garath McCleary as they clung on for three points.

ANALYSIS

Wycombe were in terrible form heading into the game - they had not won in their previous seven League One games.

Town's Tom Bloxham scored for Morecambe at Adams Park last weekend, as they knocked them out of the FA Cup too - so they needed a result on a windy afternoon in Buckinghamshire.

It was a first half devoid of any quality. Former Town skipper Luke Leahy fizzed in a free-kick from a narrow angle which was dealt with by Marko Marosi.

Wycombe almost took the lead after half an hour, when Jack Grimmer headered against the bar, but the referee said there was a foul on the keeper.

Town had their first shot on goal, and out of the blue, they were ahead with just a few minutes to go until half-time.

Perry, who was a doubt ahead of the game with tight hamstrings, got his third goal of the season.

They have all come on the road, and this was one of his best. A left-footed striker from around 20 yards which went right into the corner - there was absolutely nothing Max Stryjek could do.

Town were buoyed by this and pushed for a second before the interval with Ryan Bowman then heading over from a corner.

Not long after the re-start Matt Bloomfield went to his bench introducing McCleary and Lyle Taylor.

That gave them added impetus, with McCleary forcing Marosi into a good save from a narrow angle - the ball came out to Leahy who struck it well but his effort was blocked as Town had bodies back.

Sam Vokes was introduced for the hosts as they looked to be more direct to find an equaliser.

Kieran Sadlier forced Marosi into a save when he headered a bouncing ball, but it was one you would expect the Town keeper to make.

Jordan Shipley hit the post for Town on a rare attack in the second half.

But all the plaudits go to Marosi, he produced a stunning one-handed save to deny Sadlier from close range late on.

The Chairboys through everything at it, but Town held on for the win.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Pierre, Anderson, Shipley, Bennett, Winchester, Kenneh, Perry (Benning 87), Bowman (Feeney 75), Udoh (Mata 82).

Subs: Burgoyne, Benning, Sobowale, Feeney, Loughran, Whitney, Mata.

Wycombe: Strjek, Grimmer, Jacobson (Forino 87), Scowen, Wheeler (Taylor 53), Leahy, Boyes (Vokes 67), Keogh, Taylor (McCleary 53), Phillips, Sadler.

Subs: Ravizzoli, Forino, Breckin, Vokes, McCleary, Low, Taylor.