Shrewsbury Town handed double injury boost

The former Carlisle man went off during Town’s 1-0 win over Northampton just over a month ago with a hamstring injury and has been recovering since.

He has now regained his fitness, and even though their EFL Trophy match against Walsall will be too soon for him, he could be in contention for Salop’s game away at Blackpool on Saturday.

Taylor said: “Tuesday night’s game will probably be too early for him, but he should be involved on Saturday away at Blackpool.”

One of Town’s other injury concerns has been wing-back Brandon Fleming, who has ankle ligament damage and has not featured since the 1-0 win against Derby.

Taylor revealed last week that Fleming had suffered a setback in his recovery and he was heading down to London to see a specialist.

And the boss has now revealed that it is positive news on Fleming with the hope he will be out for ‘weeks not months’

“He is in a boot at the moment,” the Town boss said when asked about the Hull loanee.

“It was not as bad as first thought. In terms of a time scale, we are hoping he will be out for weeks and not months. I know that the medical team will do everything they possibly can here to shorten that.

“Brandon had the opportunity to go back to Hull to do his rehab, and this speaks of his character that he said no, and he wants to be here with our players and with us.”