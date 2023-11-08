EXCLUSIVE: Shrewsbury Town handed fresh Brandon Fleming injury concern

The Hull City loanee picked up the injury during Town’s 1-0 win against Derby a few weeks ago, but head coach Matt Taylor had been hopeful he was close to a return in recent weeks. But now it has been revealed the wing-back is set to travel to the capital today to undergo further assessment on the injury with a potential surgery being an option.

Taylor said: “He has an ankle ligament issue. So he has an appointment in London with the specialist and they will decide if there is a surgical procedure needed.

"If it is needed it will be another surgical procedure needed with a player of ours. Everything in terms of injuries at the moment that can go wrong has gone wrong, through no fault of the medical team here, I have to say.”

Taylor had hoped Fleming would have been fit for the trip to Wigan, but he did not make it.

Seven days later, he was touch and go ahead of the game against Colchester but he missed out again before not being part of the 18 against Bolton either. And Taylor says he had a setback last week in training.

He said: “He had an issue in training last Tuesday which meant it was more painful and more investigation was needed. So that is what we have done. I am really disappointed because Brandon is a huge asset, and he was just starting to come into his own.

“As a team, we have not been able to get rhythm together as a group of players.

"We have not been able to do that because of the players that are injured, and I am also really conscious that I do not want to use it as an excuse.

"It is just the truth, the facts of the matter are six first-team players are not available to choose from.”