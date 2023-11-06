Shrewsbury Town's Jordan Shipley reveals big fear after goal scoring return

The 26-year-old made his first appearance since the injury forced him off in the early stages of Town’s 1-0 against Fleetwood.

And he marked his first Town start since that day in Lancashire with a superbly taken goal at the weekend in Town’s 3-2 FA Cup win over Colchester – his first of the season.

But Shipley said when the incident first happened he thought the injury could have been the end of his season.

“When that happened at Fleetwood, I feared the worst,” the former Coventry man said.

“I thought that because I could not feel anything behind my knee I thought that was it.

“I thought that could have been my season done.

“Luckily I have built up legs and they kind of took the blow and I was lucky to be fair.

“As soon as I found out I could be back in two or three months, I just worked as hard as I could to get back.”