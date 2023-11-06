Shrewsbury Town's Jordan Shipley reveals big fear after goal scoring return
Shrewsbury Town’s Jordan Shipley has revealed he feared his season could have been over when he injured his knee in August.
The 26-year-old made his first appearance since the injury forced him off in the early stages of Town’s 1-0 against Fleetwood.
And he marked his first Town start since that day in Lancashire with a superbly taken goal at the weekend in Town’s 3-2 FA Cup win over Colchester – his first of the season.
But Shipley said when the incident first happened he thought the injury could have been the end of his season.
“When that happened at Fleetwood, I feared the worst,” the former Coventry man said.
“I thought that because I could not feel anything behind my knee I thought that was it.
“I thought that could have been my season done.
“Luckily I have built up legs and they kind of took the blow and I was lucky to be fair.
“As soon as I found out I could be back in two or three months, I just worked as hard as I could to get back.”