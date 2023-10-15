Shrewsbury Town to welcome Colchester in FA Cup first round

Matt Taylor's men begin their FA Cup journey next month against Colchester (AMA)

Town will look to maintain their excellent recent form in the competition, having not fallen at the first hurdle in the Cup since 2013/14.

Matt Taylor's men have been handed a home tie against the fourth tier U's, to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 4.

Shrewsbury last season reached the third round, where they went down 2-1 at home to Sunderland of the Championship.

Colchester are managed by former West Brom youth coach Ben Garner and are struggling, third-bottom of League Two after just three wins from 12 league games.

They were thrashed 5-0 at Forest Green yesterday and have lost three games in a row.