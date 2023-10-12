Shrewsbury Town handed injury blow ahead of Cambridge

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Town midfielder Perry sustained a minor groin problem in last weekend’s win over Northampton Town, which led to him being substituted just before half-time.

The former Wolves man has been doing some light jogging in training, but boss Matt Taylor and the medical staff have not decided if he will be available for the game.

He said: “Taylor Perry as it stands is 50/50, he has done some light training.

“If we can step him up and see if he is available, but at the moment we are not sure on that one.

“It was his groin area. It is a difficult one because he came off last weekend thinking he had sustained a serious injury, and I don’t think it is as serious as he first thought.

“Whether or not that groin injury is going to rule him out for Saturday, we do not know.

“He has done some light jogging, hopefully he is available to train.

“But you then you run the risk, if you only train one day, and then are available.

“It is a conversation we have got to have, and we have got to make sure we assess the risk before any decisions are made.” Feeney then went off with seven minutes to go against the Cobblers, and his injury looks much more severe.

I have just spoken to MT ahead of the trip to Cambridge. Updates on Feeney and Perry here. More positive news on Shipley & Thorpe. #Salop pic.twitter.com/IzFeGgVWja — Ollie Westbury (@Ollie_Westbury) October 12, 2023

Taylor said: “Morgan will be out for a number of weeks, which is unfortunate, but we do have Joe Anderson back available and coming back into the squad, so that is a positive.

“Morgan has pulled his hamstring so he will be out for a period of four to six weeks from what we have been led to believe by the medical staff.

“The way the injured players have undertaken their rehabilitation has been brilliant.”

There is positive news on the injury front for Shrews though, as Jordan Shipley and Elliot Thorpe have picked up their recovery and are back on the grass.

“They are doing really well as far as I am led to believe,” Taylor said when asked about the duo. “I cannot stand here and put a time scale on either of them.