Shrewsbury Town hit with Ryan Finnigan injury blow

Ryan Finnigan of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Finnigan, who is on a season-long loan deal from Southampton, has made just three appearances during his short stint in Shropshire but now looks set to be out for some time after damaging his ankle in training last week.

While Shrewsbury are still awaiting results from an MRI scan, Matt Taylor said it does not look good for the 20-year-old.

The boss admitted: “It is a bad one. Without him having an MRI scan as of yet it is difficult to comment on time, but it is a bad one.

“He twisted his ankle on Thursday and I do not envisage seeing him before Christmas.

“Look, the way it has gone at the moment is that we have four injuries, and all four injuries are contact injuries.

“We have not had a muscle strain or a niggle – touch wood. I cannot have an issue with the medical staff and what they are doing because what they are doing is right we are just so unlucky with injuries.

“At the moment it is hard to say. It does not look like we will see Ryan again before Christmas but I have not seen the scan as of yet so you would always go on the worst-case scenario.

“At the moment it looks like we won’t see him for a while which is disappointing.”

Town ended their three-game losing streak with a goalless draw at home to Michael Appleton’s Charlton.

However, they did not score for the sixth consecutive fixture which meant they failed to score throughout September.