Dan Udoh giving back to Shrewsbury kids

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient (AMA)

The 27-year-old is in his fifth year in Shropshire, and he now considers himself to be a senior member of the playing squad.

After an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign he has been back among the action so far this season, getting one goal.

Town signed 14 new players in the summer and lots of those were young with Micky Moore and Matt Taylor trying to lower the average age of the group.

And Udoh sees it as an opportunity to help those players and to encourage them to take their chance when it comes along.

He said: “A lot of the young boys who came in this summer are 21 to 23 and that was my age when I first got here.

“I’m 27 now in my fifth season and I like to help them and remind them I was once in their shoes.

“I say the club was really good with me, giving me my chance and I am grateful to the club for that, and I tell them you will get opportunities.

“Without having an opportunity from previous managers I wouldn’t be playing here now.