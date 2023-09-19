Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury need results to give fans renewed confidence

The defeat to Bristol Rovers was disappointing and what happened at the end of the game with the fans leaving the stadium will be the narrative, but I felt with their performance they were the better team.
Shrewsbury are in a group of games they need to capitalise on, with a tough run fast approaching.
