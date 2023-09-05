Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury must be more ruthless

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The boss selected a strong XI for their first EFL Trophy game at The New Lawn - but they were beaten by their League Two opponents.

The game finished 3-0 on the night after goals from Dylan Kadji, Tyrese Omotoye and Matty Stevens - but the boss thinks the result was not a fair reflection of the game.

He said: "I think the scoreline probably paints a picture that does not replicate the game.

"But what I mean by that is that we have had 25 shots tonight, and we have hit the target 11 times.

"We have had more crosses tonight than we have had all season, the challenge at the beginning of the game for the players was to have more crosses more final third entries more shots and more goals.

"We have hit two out of three, but the most important one we have not hit tonight.

"When we start the game the way we do, I thought we were in the ascendency, and when you do not score that goal you are always liable to concede.

"I still felt at half-time we would be in a good place and a good position because of the players we had on the pitch but the real necessity is that when you create those chances you have to score.

"Then we get hit twice on the counter because of our press."

"I feel that is not a 3-0 game with the chances we created. I am really disappointed as a lot of our fans have travelled here tonight and they will be very disappointed as are we.

"We accept the criticism it is a 3-0 loss away from home, and we will make sure now that we are ready as a group of players and a group of staff for the next game."

Town now have some time to work on the training ground with the international break coming up.