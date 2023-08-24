Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town sign Kieran Phillips on loan from Huddersfield

By Ollie Westbury

‘Dynamic’ forward Kieran Phillips will give Shrewsbury Town something different according to head coach Matt Taylor.

Shrewsbury Town have announced the signed of Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield. (AMA)
The youngster has joined Salop on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Huddersfield.

“I have worked with him before, I liked him then but he is a different player now,” Taylor said about his new signing.

“I took him on loan at Walsall for six months, and there was a lot of competition for his signature.

“My relationship with him, not as a player or a coach, but as people and as a person I really liked working with him.

“He will give us a different dynamic up front. He will score goals.

“He scored a lot of goals at this level last year before he picked up an injury.

“So I am really excited to work with him and he already knows a lot of the players in the building as he was with Morgan Feeney and Joe Anderson at Everton.

“Kieran and I have been speaking for probably the last six weeks, he was wanted by teams who are higher in the league than we are.

“While I don’t believe it, some would argue they are ‘so-called bigger clubs’ and the fact that he has come here I am over the moon.

“The fans will be excited by him, he will play on the shoulder, he will finish with technique and score different types of goals. He is a really good signing for us at this football club.” Phillips made 20 appearances for Morecambe last season scoring seven goals.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

