Shrewsbury Town sign Kieran Phillips on loan from Huddersfield

Shrewsbury Town have announced the signed of Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield. (AMA)

The youngster has joined Salop on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Huddersfield.

“I have worked with him before, I liked him then but he is a different player now,” Taylor said about his new signing.

“I took him on loan at Walsall for six months, and there was a lot of competition for his signature.

“My relationship with him, not as a player or a coach, but as people and as a person I really liked working with him.

“He will give us a different dynamic up front. He will score goals.

“He scored a lot of goals at this level last year before he picked up an injury.

“So I am really excited to work with him and he already knows a lot of the players in the building as he was with Morgan Feeney and Joe Anderson at Everton.

“Kieran and I have been speaking for probably the last six weeks, he was wanted by teams who are higher in the league than we are.

“While I don’t believe it, some would argue they are ‘so-called bigger clubs’ and the fact that he has come here I am over the moon.