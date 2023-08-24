Shrewsbury Town sign Kieran Phillips on loan from Huddersfield

The youngster has joined Salop on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Huddersfield.
“I have worked with him before, I liked him then but he is a different player now,” Taylor said about his new signing.
“I took him on loan at Walsall for six months, and there was a lot of competition for his signature.
“My relationship with him, not as a player or a coach, but as people and as a person I really liked working with him.
“He will give us a different dynamic up front. He will score goals.
“He scored a lot of goals at this level last year before he picked up an injury.
“So I am really excited to work with him and he already knows a lot of the players in the building as he was with Morgan Feeney and Joe Anderson at Everton.
“Kieran and I have been speaking for probably the last six weeks, he was wanted by teams who are higher in the league than we are.
“While I don’t believe it, some would argue they are ‘so-called bigger clubs’ and the fact that he has come here I am over the moon.
“The fans will be excited by him, he will play on the shoulder, he will finish with technique and score different types of goals. He is a really good signing for us at this football club.” Phillips made 20 appearances for Morecambe last season scoring seven goals.