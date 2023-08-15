Shrewsbury 2 Burton Albion 1 - Report

Chey Dunkley celebrates in front of the Salop fans (AMA)

Last night’s 2-1 victory over Burton made it two from three League One matches for Matt Taylor’s men and continued their perfect start at Croud Meadow.

First half goals from Tom Bayliss and returning skipper Chey Dunkley, making his first start of the campaign, were enough to secure a win over a pointless Burton team who gave the hosts the merest of scares when Mason Bennett bundled home a consolation deep into stoppage time.

Town left the pitch to cheers and while no-one is getting carried away, the points on the board and a position in the top half of the early season table are cause for optimism after a summer which so much upheaval.

Shrewsbury have another home match against Lincoln on Saturday to further improve their record. By then Taylor will hope to finally have Max Mata available after a frustrating wait for the striker’s visa clearance. Further attacking additions are certain before the end of the month but the head coach’s work with those players already available has been encouraging.

Tom Bayliss celebrates his opener (AMA)

Last night’s performance wasn’t perfect but did deliver the needed response after a disappointing display in the weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.

Taylor’s displeasure at his team’s performance there was such it might have prompted several changes to the line-up, if the head coach had the option. Instead, the return of Dunkley in place of Tom Flanagan was the only difference and said much about Taylor’s continued lack of options, particularly in attacking areas.

Goals from midfield, therefore, are welcome and within three minutes Bayliss had obliged. Carl Winchester, once more playing at right wing-back, started the move before Taylor Perry sent Dan Udoh away down the right. His cross was missed by the defence, allowing Bayliss to meet it at the far post and send a low finish beyond Jamal Blackman.

The latter was right back into the match a minute later, receiving a booking for tripping Bowman wide on the right after being beaten to a through ball with referee Scott Oldham and his assistants deciding he had not denied a goalscoring opportunity.

Taylor Perry (AMA)

Yet any notion Town might proceed to dominate was dispelled moments later when Josh Gordon wriggled away from Joe Anderson and was denied by Marko Marosi at point-blank range.

Gordon missed another good chance when he failed to connect after the ball dropped kindly to him 12 yards out, while Mark Helm also sent a drive just wide of the post.

Burton were forced into a change midway through the half when Blackman was unable to continue and New Zealand international Max Crocombe came off the bench to replace him.

The replacement keeper was largely a spectator and the match incident free until the fourth minute of stoppage time when Winchester won the ball on the right, Perry was played through on goal and Crocombe did well to spread himself and save.

Chey Dunkley puts Salop 2-0 up (AMA)

It was a fine stop but Burton’s celebrations were short-lived as from the corner, Dunkley rose highest at the far post to head home, the effort having too much power for the keeper who got hands the ball to it but could not keep it out. Burton left the field to boos from the travelling supporters.

The visitors were still searching for their first goal of the season and almost found it within three minutes of the restart but a tumbling Ryan Sweeney could get no power on the shot and Marosi was able to make the save, albeit while also taking a kick to the head which forced a stoppage of more than five minutes as he received treatment.

Burton were looking the more likely scorers and went close to ending their drought when Steve Seddon redirected John Brayford’s header off the top of the bar.

Udoh had Shrewsbury’s first effort of the half but saw it blocked behind with the same fate then befalling Bowman, at much closer range, after his strike partner had rolled the ball across the face of goal. Visiting defender Sam Hughes threw himself at the effort to keep his team in the game.

Chey Dunkley celebrates Salop's second of the game (AMA)

Taylor made his first change with 12 minutes remaining, Mal Benning replacing Udoh and Shipley moving into a more advanced role.

Bowman nearly put the result beyond doubt in brilliant fashion when he chested down Benning’s long ball and volleyed toward goal but Crocombe stuck out a hand diving to his right to save.

It mattered not, even though Burton provided the unlikeliest of scares when Mason Bennett bundled home Jake Caprice’s cross in the eighth of nine minutes added on.

TEAMS

Shrewsbury (3-5-2): Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Winchester, Perry (Bennett 85), Kenneh, Bayliss, Shipley (Flanagan 90+3), Bowman, Udoh (Benning 78) Subs not used: Sobowale, Hernes, Watts, Burgoyne (gk).